Impressive Pompey Ladies enjoy Fratton Park success

TWO goals from Samantha Quayle and a superb Tash Stephens strike secured a 3-2 win for Pompey Ladies against QPR at Fratton Park on Sunday.

All the damage was done in an impressive first half.

Tash Stephens in control at Fratton Park. Picture: Jordan Hampton

The Blues started the game strongly and took a 3-1 lead into the break in the FA Premier League southern division clash.

Quayle opened the scoring on eight minutes when she raced in on goal to lob the ball into the net after a fine pass from Lauren Peck.

The striker was at it again on 22 minutes when she doubled the goal tally.

She took possession, then beat the QPR keeper and covering defender to score.

The third goal was a cracking strike from Stephens after the ball dropped to her in the area.

She ran on to it and thumped a right-footed strike into the top corner, giving the QPR keeper no chance.

On 35 minutes the visitors reduced the deficit with a headed goal from a corner.

Pompey continued their good approach play in the second half and created several chances.

But they could not add to their tally.

Instead it was QPR who pulled another goal back on 85 minutes.

To their credit Pompey pushed on again and Quayle was denied a hat-trick by a goal-line clearance in the 90th minute.

QPR forced a corner in injury time but the Blues were able to clear the danger and then celebrate victory.

The players, staff and fans were delighted to be back at Fratton Park and enjoyed lots of great support, including from Michael Eisner who is bidding to take over Pompey.

Next up for the ladies is their final match of the season on Sunday when they host Coventry United at Petersfield Town’s Love Lane (2pm).

Tickets are £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Pompey Ladies: Paines, Kirby, R. Tonks, Currie, Peck, Sievwright, James, Carleton, Stephens, Hillier, Quayle. Subs: Burns, Capel-Watson, Simmons, Bell, True

Don’t miss The Sports Mail on Sunday for a picture special of Pompey Ladies’ big day at Fratton Park.