In focus: Pompey’s recent home fixtures with Accrington Stanley

This Saturday Pompey host a side who, like them, were one game away from a play-off final at Wembley last season.

Accrington Stanley may not have been able to reproduce their League Two promotion-chasing form this season, but the Lancashire side have been involved in several hard-fought encounters on the south coast in recent years.

And as John Coleman’s side roll into town this weekend, here is a look back at the four previous occasions that Pompey have hosted Accy.

December 5, 2015: Pompey 1 (McGurk, 21) Accrington Stanley 0

Attendance: 9,258

The last Fratton Park meeting between these two sides saw Pompey dump Accrington out of the FA Cup in the second round.

Marc McNulty’s cross trickled across the box and found Adam McGurk at the far post, who converted past Jason Mooney after 21 minutes.

McNulty was then put through by Kyle Bennett, but his left-footed strike fizzed across the face of the goal.

The Scotsman connected with a Ben Davies set piece just after the half-hour mark, but his header cannoned off the crossbar.

Pompey continued to dominate at the start of the second half, with McNulty latching onto a poor clearance by Mooney to set up McGurk, who failed to double his tally.

The visitors’ best chance came in injury-time but Terry Gornell’s header was straight at Brian Murphy.

September 5, 2015: Pompey 0 Accrington Stanley 0

Attendance: 15,745

The early-season meeting between these two last season produced a stalemate, maintaining Pompey’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

It was another Terry Gornell header that caused the home side early problems, but the striker’s effort was marginally off target.

Pompey playmaker Gary Roberts then jinked his way past full-back Matty Pearson, but his shot was palmed away by Jason Mooney.

Second-half substitue Matt Tubbs had the Blues’ best chance, but his improvised flick was pushed out for a corner by the keeper.

The draw left Pompey in fourth and Accrington 15th in League Two.

December 13, 2014: Pompey 2 (Bean 17, Westcarr 31) Accrington Stanley 3 (Atkinson 11, O’Sullivan 15, Mingoia 78) Attendance: 14,300

It had been three months since Pompey had lost a home league fixture when Accrington claimed a surprise win at Fratton Park in December 2014.

Andy Awford’s men went a goal behind after 11 minutes, when Rob Atkinson capitlised on a defensive mix-up from a set piece.

Midfielder John O’Sullivan doubled Accy’s lead three minutes later, chesting the ball down on the edge of the area and firing into the bottom corner.

The game’s third goal in six minutes came from Marcus Bean, who curled the ball in with his left foot to halve the deficit.

Craig Westcarr then lobbed Jack Rose to send the teams in level at half-time.

But it was Stanley who got the winner with 12 minutes to go, as Piero Mingoia found space on the edge of the area before finishing.

February 15, 2014: Pompey 1 (Jervis 48) Accrington Stanley 0

Attendance: 13,387

You have to go back three seasons to find Pompey’s only home league win against Saturday’s opponents.

The Blues produced the best chances of the first half, with Michael Drennan and Toumani Diagouraga both going close.

The breakthrough came three minutes after the restart. Jake Jervis cut in from the left flank and finished from 30 yards out.

Peter Murphy’s headed effort for Stanley was gobbled up by Trevor Carson, who had little to do all game.

Daniel Alfei’s curling effort came close to doubling Pompey’s lead, but rebounded off the crossbar.

The result put Portsmouth above Accrington in the league table and seven points clear of the drop zone.