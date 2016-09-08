In focus: Pompey’s six of the best

Paul Cook’s Pompey are in great form but still have some way to go to match Steve Cotterill’s Pompey side who in 2011 recorded six successive wins in the Championship without conceding a goal.

We take a look back at the run of form from 2011 when keeper Jamie Ashdown made history...

Hermann Hreidarsson strikes against Sheffield. Picture: Allan Hutchings (110778-862)

12th February 2011 - Doncaster Rovers 0 Pompey 2 - Keepmoat Stadium

Ten-man Pompey recorded their first win of 2011 with goals from Dave Kitson and Joel Ward either side of half-time.

Kitson opened the scoring at the Keepmoat just before half time with a header and Joel Ward doubled the lead on 52 minutes.

Jonathan Hogg was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 89th minute but Pompey comfortably held on.

19th February 2011 - Pompey 1 Barnsley 0 - Fratton Park

Kanu came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in a scrappy affair at Fratton Park.

The Nigerian immediately looked a threat and in 84th minute glanced home Greg Halford’s cross to snatch all three points.

It gave Pompey their first home win since October and a second successive clean sheet for Jamie Ashdown.

22nd February 2011 - Pompey 1 Crystal Palace 0 - Fratton Park

David Nugent scored his 10th goal of the season to give Pompey their third straight win.

In front of the Fratton faithful, Nugent grabbed the only goal of the game with a bouncing shot in the 65th minute.

Pompey were unfortunate not to add to their lead when Kitson put a Cotterill cross just wide.

26th February 2011 - Ipswich Town 0 Pompey 2 - Portman Road

Pompey secured a fourth straight win and kept a fourth successive clean sheet in front of 23,345 fans at Portman Road.

Ipswich dominated the opening period with Ashdown having to be alert to stop Gareth McAuley’s effort.

Nugent opened the scoring in the 55th minute with a great strike and in the 77th minute David Cotterill scored his first Pompey goal to wrap up the points.

1st March 2011 - Pompey 2 Scunthorpe United 0 - Fratton Park

Goals from Dave Kitson and Aaron Mokoena gave Pompey their fifth straight victory over a struggling Scunthorpe side.

Pompey dominated much of the first half but it was Scunthorpe who had a goal controversially ruled out before half-time.

After the break Pompey took control and took the lead thanks to Kitson on 62 minutes.

Aaron Mokoena’s deflected shot, 10 minutes from time, made sure of the result.

5th March 2011 - Pompey 1 Sheffield United 0 - Fratton Park

Hermann Hreidarsson’s first goal of the season gave Pompey a sixth successive win along with six successive clean sheets.

As Pompey piled on the pressure the Icelandic defender swept home David Cotterill’s corner in the 24th minute.

Jamie Ashdown saved well from Richard Creswell in the second half and held on to keep a clean sheet which saw him break the post war record for the longest run without conceding.