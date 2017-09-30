Injured Burgess wished Pompey team-mates best of luck

Injured Christian Burgess took to Instagram to wish his Pompey team-mates luck against Oldham today.

The defender, who was set to make his 100th appearance for the Blues, missed out on selection because of a calf injury picked up during the week.

But he seemed in good spirits as he thanked everyone for their support from the stands at Fratton Park and hoped for three points for Pompey against the Latics.

Despite the best efforts of fellow injured team-mate Conor Chaplin to put him off, Burgess said: ‘Not playing today.

‘Looking forward to the three points for the boys and hopefully be back on the pitch soon.

‘Take care, thanks for all the support.’