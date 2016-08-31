Injured fisherman rescued in Portsmouth Harbour

Rescuers evacuated an injured man from a fishing vessel in Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) officers were sent to the scene to assist the man, who had fallen and injured his hip, at around 10.30pm last night.

The Ministry of Defence police boat was alongside the casualty vessel, which was moored in Brick Kiln Lake, near Whale Island, when GAFIRS arrived and the crews worked together to evacuate the man.

A guardrail had to be removed from the 24 foot craft before the man could be placed on a Gosport lifeboat using the service’s basket stretcher.

The operation lasted around three hours and was Gosport & Fareham Inshore Recuse Services’ fifth rescue in the last six days.

GAFIRS coxswain Mike Allen said: ‘Despite the very confined space on the fishing boat, four of my crew, aided by two MOD police officers, were able to transfer the casualty from his boat onto our lifeboat by stretcher.

‘We then took the casualty to Camber Dock where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.’