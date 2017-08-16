Injured Holmes-Dennis pays tribute to Pompey

Tarieq Holmes-Dennis has thanked Pompey for welcoming him with open arms during his short stint at the club.

The left-back arrived at Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town last month as Enda Stevens’ successor.

However, Holmes-Dennis, 21, limped out in the first half of the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser against Rochdale with a knee injury.

Subsequently, the former Charlton Athletic man has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after he damaged cartilage lining the end of his thigh bone.

Holmes-Dennis will return to Huddersfield to undergo his rehabilitation treatment after his operation on Monday.

And he has paid tribute to everyone at Pompey who has helped him during his spell on the south coast.

On Twitter, Holmes-Dennis said: ‘Thankful to everyone that made me feel welcome at Pompey and also grateful for the chance to play for such a club.’