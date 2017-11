Have your say

Damien McCrory has returned to parent club Burton Albion for assessment on his knee.

The left-back picked up the injury in the first half of last month’s 4-1 victory against Fleetwood.

He returned to training last week after having surgery, but has since suffered a setback to his recovery.

McCrory, who was brought in on loan following a knee injury to Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on the opening day of the season, has missed nine Blues games to date.