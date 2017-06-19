Injury woes in past as Pompey striker looks to make mark

Curtis Main is ready to put his injury woes behind him and show Pompey fans his true worth.

The striker has welcomed the clean slate being afforded the Blues squad under new boss Kenny Jackett.

And Main is fired up to provide the Fratton faithful with a real insight into the goal threat he believes he provides.

The 24-year-old hinted at frustrations under Paul Cook last term, in a season which was hampered by injury.

But he is now looking to the future and making up for lost time with a year remaining on his existing deal.

Main said: ‘I’ve being doing a pre-pre-season and making sure I get myself right.

‘I’m feeling good and it’s a new start. I’m eager to get back in and get training.

‘It’s a reset button under the new manager.

‘I wasn’t able to play as much as I’d like to last season for more than one reason.

‘But that’s gone now and I’m looking forward and a new start.

‘I 100-per-cent want to show the fans what I’m capable of producing.

‘It was frustrating not being able to get out on the pitch.

‘I haven’t achieved anywhere near what I’m capable of.

‘So I’m eager to get out there, train hard and get out on the pitch.

‘The way the situation was handled didn’t help but I won’t go into detail. It’s done with now.

‘When it comes to getting back for this season I’m just looking to getting fit and getting started. Then I will be able to show the fans here the full picture of me.

‘I’m looking forward to getting back. The injury’s are behind me now, hopefully.

‘I was fit for the last two months of the season but just wasn’t selected.

‘The lads were going great then anyway, so I can’t really complain.

‘I’m just looking forward now to getting out and playing games.’

Main explained getting to the bottom of his injury problems was a frustration last term but he was fit and available over the season’s finale.

He still managed to score five goals from six starts and eight substitute outings.

He said: ‘At first it was an abdominal injury and then six or seven weeks into the rehab I injured my knee. That was frustrating because it was a case of trying to figure out what was wrong with the knee and it couldn’t be figured what it was for a long time.

‘That’s why there was never firm date when I was going to be fit because it couldn’t be worked out what the actual injury was.

‘In the end we got to the bottom of it, though, and got past it.

‘The last couple of months I got back playing and was available and was on the bench at Notts County.

‘I never got back out on the pitch but that was the manager’s decision.

‘Now I’m just looking forward to getting started and being ready to go.’