Insider: McGee was a Posh revelation – and can be at Pompey

Luke McGee is probably the best Peterborough goalkeeper I have seen since Ian Bennett in the early 1990s.

He really is that good – and you can only assume he will improve.

Luke McGee in action for Peterborough last season Picture: Sharon Lucey

In fairness, the Posh got lucky after number one keeper Ben Alnwick decided to leave in August not long after signing a new three-year deal.

He played the family card and wanted to move back to the north east, instead joining Bolton, so the club had to find a new stopper.

That saw the arrival of McGee on loan from Spurs and he was a revelation – and better than Alnwick.

Posh would not have finished in the top half of League One without him, while he was named the players’ player of the year and runner-up in the Posh Supporters’ Club poll.

McGee would be easily good enough for Pompey. I honestly thought he might end up in the Championship this season.

Posh had definitely been looking to get him back. Barry Fry spoke about it at the end of last season, while an approach to Spurs was made.

However, they were told no decision would be made on McGee’s future until August, so Grant McCann looked elsewhere.

Instead, they have recruited Jonathan Bond on loan from Reading and permanently signed teenager Josh Tibbetts from Birmingham – but they have a hard act to follow.

I cannot think of an obvious flaw in McGee’s game.

He is good at commanding his area, his kicking is good, he is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and he can save penalties.

The 21-year-old stopped spot-kicks in successive games at Shrewsbury and Southend, helping the team to a 1-1 draw in both.

There will have been the odd cross he has dropped, but who doesn’t. And I cannot remember any error which may have cost Posh a goal during the season.

He was so impressive, the club pushed the boat out in January and extended his loan for the remainder of the season. That was a big commitment, taking on a lot of his wages.

Unfortunately, it didn’t help the team win promotion, but that definitely wasn’t McGee’s fault.

Ian Bennett was exceptional, making 89 appearances for the club in the early 1990s before being sold to Birmingham, where he had a good career.

Later we had Mark Tyler for more than 10 years.

He was a good lower-division keeper who is now the goalkeeping coach.

But McGee is the best we’ve seen since Bennett.