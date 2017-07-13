Insider: Pitman’s a natural finisher who’d be great Pompey signing

Brett Pitman is regarded as the best finisher at Ipswich.

So I don’t think there’s any question he’d be a fantastic signing for Portsmouth.

Mick McCarthy has consistently described him as the best player he has in front of goal – and I don’t think there is any doubt about that.

He was top scorer in his first season after his arrival with 11, and got some important goals in that time – including some late winners.

To be honest, though, he’s not really fitted in with the style of play here.

Last season, after Daryl Murphy moved on at the end of the August transfer window, he was increasingly misused.

They tried to use him as a target man and he became a victim of his all-round play.

Brett is capable of fighting for the ball and he’s capable in the air, but that’s not his strength.

He’s most comfortable playing in the hole and being a clever link-up player.

He’s come from Bournemouth where they knock it around. He must have thought he’s playing a different sport here at times!

He continually looked a frustrated figure last season, with the ball often played in around his neck.

So maybe it’s best for all parties that he now moves on.

Ipswich were playing variations of different systems, but he quite often found himself playing up front on his own.

He’d end up battling for the ball and feeding off scraps. It’s just not his game.

McCarthy has described Pitman as a winner, and you can certainly see that about him.

There’ll be mixed emotions at him leaving, but I wouldn’t go as far as saying he was a fans’ favourite or anything like that.

There was a lot of excitement about the strike force Ipswich had when he signed.

There was Daryl Murphy who’d just scored 27 goals, Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Pitman.

That looked the best strength-in-depth forward line in the Championship.

It never quite transpired like that, with Murphy being sold and McGoldrick getting injured.

Perhaps that didn’t help Pitman in the role he ended up playing. He’s much better up front alongside someone else.

Ipswich certainly need to freshen up the squad after a frustrating season, and I’m sure Pitman will view it as a frustrating couple of years here.

I dare say he’s going to be fired up to get his career going again.

He’s a finisher and a goalscorer – his record throughout his career states that. So, there’s no doubt he’d be a very good addition for a club like Portsmouth.