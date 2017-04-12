It’s all about the bigger picture for progressive Pompey

JAY SADLER is focusing on the progress made by his young Pompey Ladies side after their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Premier League southern division.

The north London outfit have been in cracking form this season with 14 wins and only one draw from their 15 matches.

Samantha Quayle on the attack against Spurs. Picture: Jordan Hampton

And with the Blues still developing their project it was always going to be a tough task.

Gemma Hillier hit the goal for Pompey Ladies with an impressive dipping shot.

But Spurs were already 3-0 up by then.

Boss Sadler saw enough from his team overall to signal brighter times ahead.

He said: ‘It’s the same story, eradicating mistakes and taking chances.

‘But I think overall we’ve got to look at the bigger picture.

‘We played some good football against what is a very, very good team and I think we deserved more from the game.

‘We will be giving opportunities to players who deserve the opportunity and certain players have given us food for thought, definitely for the week ahead, and we’re looking forward and excited for the last leg of the season.’

Spurs opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a well-taken goal from Wendy Martin.

Two more goals swiftly followed before half-time.

Pompey needed some words of encouragement from Sadler at the break and they came out looking much stronger.

They threatened to score on occasions before Hillier netted on 54 minutes.

It was her 11th goal of the season as she beat the Spurs keeper with a stunning lifted strike.

Spurs then hit back with a fourth goal to complete their victory and keep them on course for the title and a shot at reaching the FA Women’s Super League.

Sadler felt his team made too many mistakes in the first half and paid the price.

But the way they performed after the break was much better.

For spells they put the league leaders under pressure.

On Sunday Sadler’s side are at home again when they take on Crystal Palace.

– Cameron Read