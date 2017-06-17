Jackett aiming to tap into Pompey atmosphere

Kenny Jackett is adamant Pompey can use Fratton Park’s atmosphere to their advantage.

And the new Blues boss is hoping he can build on his positive record in P04 to create more memories for the club.

Jackett takes over the helm at Pompey from Paul Cook after the Scouser departed for Wigan.

The 55-year-old had been out of work since resigning from Rotherham in November after just 39 days in charge.

Jackett has the task of fine-tuning Pompey as they prepare for League One football.

Fratton Park can be one of the most daunting stadiums in the country when the fans are in full voice.

Blues supporters create an atmosphere that can be intimidating for their opponents and can act as a 12th man for their side.

However, it can also work the other way round when things aren’t going in Pompey’s favour.

Jackett is used to managing teams with passionate supporters, having previously been in the hot seat at Millwall and Wolves. And he insists playing positive football will have a knock-on effect on those in the stands.

Jackett said: ‘Fratton Park is a great atmosphere – if you lead it in the right way.

‘That comes from me, the coaching staff and the players.

‘Crowds react to what they see on the pitch. It’s okay saying there’s pressure playing here or there.

‘But it’s your job as a player to deal with that.

‘You want to play in front of the big crowds.

‘With that comes responsibility.

‘You have to put in good performances.

‘If it goes wrong you’ve got to do something about it. It’s a responsibility you have to accept.

‘Wolves was very similar. If you can get Molineux going, it’s a fantastic place to play.

‘My experience is this is an impressive, traditional club and a great place to play football.

‘But we also understand the responsibility and target of working hard enough and successfully enough to tap into the fantastic club here.

‘It’s an atmosphere we want to tap into.’

Jackett featured at Fratton Park during his playing days at Watford and has also sat in the dugout on numerous occasions.

He took Millwall to Pompey in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 Championship seasons, drawing the first game 1-1 and winning the second 1-0 courtesy of a Harry Kane strike.

Jackett is relishing the chance of building on his successful experiences he already boasts at the ground.

He said ‘I’ve had more good than bad days here.

‘As an away coach you want to quieten that crowd in the first 20 minutes.

‘You don’t want them to get going.

‘The last time I came here was with Millwall.

‘We were above Portsmouth in the Championship table.

‘Harry Kane got the vital first goal and kicked us on towards a mid-table finish.

‘Hopefully I can have more good memories.’