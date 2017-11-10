Jackett: Blackpool test will be similar to Charlton

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is expecting Pompey’s clash against Blackpool to be a similar test to Tuesday’s trip to Charlton.

The Blues recorded a 1-0 victory against the Addicks at The Valley in the Checkatrade Trophy – ending a four-match losing streak.

Jackett’s troops return to League One duty at Bloomfield Road tomorrow and face a Tangerines side who have won five home games from seven matches to date this season.

Pompey’s boss is predicting a difficult challenge and feels Gary Bowyer’s outfit will adopt similar tactics Charlton utilised.

‘It’s two sides that came up (from League Two) and Blackpool are a good footballing side,’ said Jackett.

‘I would think they have a similar philosophy and it will be a similar test to Tuesday night (against Charlton).

‘Charlton have a lot of depth and a development group with some promising, young players.

‘Blackpool will be similar, tactically, I think.

‘They will try to play out from the back and can cause you problems.

‘If we want to climb up the table, which is our aim, we need to improve our away form.’

The Blues bid for their first league victory on the road since their 1-0 win at Gillingham on October 8.