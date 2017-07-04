Jackett: Clean slate for Pompey winger

Kenny Jackett insists Milan Lalkovic has been given a clean slate at Pompey after an eye-catching display at Salisbury.

The Blues began their pre-season campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium on Saturday.

Lalkovic was part of Jackett’s second-half team and replaced Kyle Bennett on the left wing.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock for Pompey in the 53rd minute when he calmly slotted his left-foot effort past Whites goalkeeper Chris Searle.

He also played a significant role in Ben Close’s 75th-minute strike.

Lalkovic endured a difficult first season at the Blues during the 2016-17 campaign under Paul Cook.

The former Chelsea Academy graduate made just seven starts in all competitions.

He was subsequently sent out on loan to Scottish Premier League side Ross County in January for the remainder of the season.

Jackett was impressed with the Slovakian’s performance against Steve Claridge’s outfit.

And the 55-year-old feels the winger’s League One experience will stand Pompey in good stead.

‘Milan Lalkovic caught the eye,’ said Jackett.

‘He found himself a good pocket of space (for his goal).

‘As well as cutting inside onto his right foot, he also went out onto his left and he put in a couple of very good crosses.

‘It is a clean slate for him and he has got things to prove. He has played a high number of games in League One for someone who is 24 years old.

‘It’s a good age and he has good experience in terms of the level we are going in to.

‘He’s enthusiastic and a bright footballer.’

– WILL ROONEY