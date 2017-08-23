Jackett debates throwing in new signing

Have your say

DION DONOHUE is hungry to make a Pompey impact.

Kenny Jackett is weighing up handing the new signing his Blues bow for the trip to Wigan on Saturday.

Donohue is available to feature after missing the deadline at midday on Friday to face Walsall.

The 23-year-old looked on from the stands at Fratton Park for the 1-1 draw.

Donohue has trained all week with his new team-mates, however, and has made a good impression.

The former Chesterfield man was linked with joining ex-Pompey boss Paul Cook at the DW Stadium.

But he stressed after his arrival that the south coast was always the place he wanted to be.

Jackett believes the Welshman will bring quality on the ball to his ranks.

The Blues boss said: ‘We’re really pleased to get him coming out of League Two with Chesterfield.

‘He wants the chance and the opportunity at a club like Portsmouth.

‘He’s a very good footballer and has a good left foot.

‘He can play two positions – one is left-back and the other is central midfield.

‘So he’ll help us and he’s hungry for his chance. With his quality, he’ll bring a lot of football to the team.’

Jackett now has to decide where to employ Donohue if he’s given his debut at the DW Stadium.

The ex-Everton Academy man’s preference is to play centrally in midfield, although he’s operated at left-back for the past couple of seasons.

Brandon Haunstrup started in the left-back role last weekend, with Adam May chosen to partner Danny Rose in the middle of the park.

Jackett is refusing to pin Donohue down to one position.

But he is pleased he gives him options in two positions he was keen to strengthen.

Jackett said: ‘I’m looking forward to working with him.

‘He’ll be ready and is a good addition for us.

‘It depends how the team goes (where he will play). It’s a constant assessment.

‘Left-back and central midfield are two areas I’ve been looking at.

‘For him, he’s adding competition in areas where we need to be stronger.’

Donohue becomes Pompey’s fifth summer signing since Jackett became manager.

Nathan Thompson, Brett Pitman, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Luke McGee are the other new faces.

Jackett is hopeful of seeing at least one other addition arrive before the close of the transfer window next Thursday.

He added: ‘We are aware of targets – if we can strengthen, we will.’