Jackett: Defender can beat Pompey boo boys

Drew Talbot has been backed to beat the Pompey boo boys.

Kenny Jackett believes the defender has got the character to silence the flak he faced in the 2-1 loss to Oldham.

Talbot was booed by sections of the Fratton Park crowd after a game to forget against the Latics.

The 31-year-old was caught in possession by former Blues striker Eoin Doyle on 47 minutes, leading to the visitors’ second goal.

That subsequently brought jeers being aimed in Talbot’s direction when he touched the ball afterwards.

There were also cheers from the crowd when Kyle Bennett replaced the former Chesterfield man with 30 minutes left.

But Jackett feels Talbot has the resolve to deal with the situation.

He said: ‘Drew’s an experienced player. He’ll be disappointed with the way things went.

‘But he’s a terrific professional and whole-hearted.

‘He has the character to bounce back.

‘If it’s a disappointing day on a personal level for him, he has the experience and character to come back.’

There were boos from the home supporters in the 17,848 crowd on the half-time and full-time whistles after a desperately disappointing Pompey display.

And the sight of crowd disturbances along with post-match disorder around Fratton Park made it a bleak day for the Blues.

Jackett felt the visitors took control after an even and open start to the game.

And his side struggled to contend with former loanee Eoin Doyle and strike-partner Craig Davies.

Jackett said: ‘It was an open 20 minutes where either team could have scored.

‘We did well with Kennedy, who was a threat.

‘There was a great save from Pitman, but they hit the post early.

‘It was end-to-end in the first 20 minutes. It was quite open.

‘It’s slightly frustrating. We didn’t look like we could handle Oldham and their attacking force.

‘That’s taken the game into their hands and got them over the line.’

Another area key to Pompey’s downfall was Oldham winning the midfield battle – with Wigan loanee Jack Byrne pulling the strings in an impressive showing.

Jackett said: ‘There wasn’t power and we needed a third player in there.

‘They had more physical power in there.

‘That’s a big part of stepping up.

‘You do get big, more powerful players playing against you.’

– JORDAN CROSS