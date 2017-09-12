Jackett disappointed by Pompey naivety

Have your say

Kenny Jackett was disappointed at Pompey’s performance at both ends of the pitch as they slipped to defeat at Northampton.

Poor defending was the cornerstone of a 3-1 defeat at a rain-hit Sixfields.

However, at the other end, Jamal Lowe missed two golden opportunities, with Matty Kennedy the sole Blues goalscorer.

Certainly Pompey may have felt they deserved more from a match in which they impressed in the second half in particular.

Yet it ended in defeat through defensive errors and poor goal-scoring attempts.

Jackett said: ‘We created a lot of chances and didn’t score.

‘I was disappointed with some aspects of our play, some naivety I thought, we need to be more streetwise.

‘We are playing against good sides, good squads of players but we have to keep that enthusiasm tonight.

‘We have been quite good in wide areas again and I think we can be better.

‘Instead of consistently going through the middle we can bring people into play.

‘We have to build on dominant starts. We were 2-0 down in the first 30 minutes that we controlled.

‘Really, Matty Kennedy aside, we didn’t hit the target enough with our shots.’