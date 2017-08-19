Jackett: Draw was a fair result

Have your say

KENNY Jackett had no complaints at the outcome against Walsall.

The Blues came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against the Saddlers at Fratton Park.

It was uninspired stuff in the first half with Jackett’s side falling behind after the restart.

Pompey rallied, though, and had the better of it after Brett Pitman’s 74th-minute penalty.

Jackett said: ‘I thought a draw was a fair result.

‘I was disappointed with the goal against and Walsall gave us problems.

‘We didn’t fall away in the second half, though, which was good and the subs gave us a physical presence.

‘There’s a big difference between the leagues.

‘But we’re pleased with the way we bounced back, posed a threat and lifted the crowd.

‘We battled back but we’re always looking to improve and get better. Overall, though, it was a fair result.’