Jackett: England great will be missed at Pompey

STUART PEARCE’s Pompey impact has been lauded.

And Kenny Jackett admitted the England great will be missed if he returns to the game full-time at West Ham.

Pearce has been working with the Blues on an ad hoc basis since Jackett’s appointment in June.

The former Manchester City boss has focused on one-to-one work with defenders, with Jackett knowing there’s work to do at the back.

New Hammers manager David Moyes confirmed this week, however, he’s in talks to bring Pearce back to the club he served as a player.

That will bring an end to his Pompey link-up which has been born out of his friendship with Jackett.

Pearce’s standing in the game meant his input resonated with the Blues’ players – and the boss admitted not having that will be a loss.

He said: ‘Stuart’s got his own career and it’s quite varied. He’s very busy. He’s everywhere, isn’t he!

‘He’s got a good career going, but also in terms of our friendship it helps to keep him ticking over if he does a session with us.

‘There’s been a lot of times where he’ll do 20 minutes at the start, we’ll take over and then he’ll pick up with an individual or two at the end.

‘That’s been the basis of it and it’s kept him ticking over.

‘If it’s once every two or three weeks and he talks to a couple of individuals, there’s a good contribution there.

‘The person he is means he does it in the right way.

‘What the future holds in his own personal career is up to him.

‘He definitely will be (missed). He’s a good guy.

‘It’s once every couple of weeks, but he’s someone I speak to on a regular basis anyway.

‘He’s built himself a very good media career, but where football takes him and what the future holds, we’ll see.’

Jackett acknowledged there is a lot of work for Pompey to do to make defensive improvements.

After two clean sheets on the bounce, his side were on a four-game losing streak – before the Checkatrade Trophy shutout at Charlton on Tuesday night.

Pearce’s knowledge was tapped into over the work the Blues’ full-backs were doing going forward.

Jackett feels there is still a long distance to travel for his side to get things right in that area of the pitch.

That will be focused on with or without Pearce’s input.

The Pompey manager added: ‘We haven’t had enough players with defensive instincts.

‘There’s the service from full-backs as well. It’s those things around our defending area we’re looking at.

‘Service from full-backs has been a big thing.

‘Obviously, you need to defend first and foremost.

‘But (full-backs going forward) it’s not something we’ve particularly nailed down and it’s something we do a lot of work on.

‘We have done that recently, because it’s something which needs to improve.’