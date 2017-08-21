Jackett: Expect fluctuations in Pompey form

Kenny Jackett believes there are going to be fluctuations in Pompey’s form as they go through a period of the transition.

The Blues boss, who took over the Fratton Park hot seat in May following Paul Cook’s departure, sees his team as a work in progress with a number of younger players being given a chance.

Home-grown players Adam May, Brandon Haunstrup and Jack Whatmough all started Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Walsall, with Alex Bass, Ben Close and Conor Chaplin on the bench.

They have replaced the experience that helped Pompey lift the League Two title last season, with the likes of David Forde, Enda Stevens, Michael Doyle and Gary Roberts all departing the south coast since May.

Jackett is happy with that situation but feels those young ones coming into the team need time to adapt to their new responsibilities.

‘It’s a work in progress and we’re looking to improve,’ said the manager.

‘We’re stepping up a level and you can see that in their (the players’) confidence.

‘From the end of last season there’s been some experienced players move on and younger players come in. That happens.

‘If you look at Whatmough and Haunstrup down the left-hand side, they’ve waited patiently for their chance.

‘Stevens leaving and an injury to (Tareiq) Holmes-Dennis has given Haunstrup his chance. (Matt) Clarke being injured has given Whatmough his chance.

‘They won’t progress these players unless they go in and improve. You can see them learning.

‘That transition had to happen this year and we have to work hard at it.

‘We have to make sure we come out with an effective and winning team in League One.’