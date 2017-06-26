Jackett expects as Pompey gear up for return

Kenny Jackett warned Pompey they are expected to return to training this week ready to make their mark.

The Blues will begin work under their new manager at the Blues’ Roko base on Thursday following their summer break.

The squad have been handed nearly eight weeks to recuperate after their League Two title-winning success.

Jackett told his players to enjoy their downtime ahead of getting back to work ahead of the League One campaign.

But the new Pompey boss warned his players he demands high standards of them as they get to work.

And that means ensuring they report back in decent shape after their summer rest.

Jackett would have been gladdened by the sight of members of his squad being at the club’s Hilsea base ticking over across the summer.

There’s also been plenty of road work taking place and players using Bally’s boxing gym in Fratton.

Jackett made it clear what he expects when he meets his men for the first time.

He said: ‘It was their break and their time. I would though, expect them as professionals to be diligent.

‘When we do come back, we expect them to be fit and energetic. We want them eager to attack League One.

‘They are the ones who worked hard to step up a level and they will be wanting to prove they can handle the new level.’

A Pompey XI begin the club’s pre-season programme with a trip to Salisbury on July 1 before the first team go to Hawks on July 8.

The following weekend they travel to Eastleigh before a Pompey XI go to Newport (IOW) on July 18.

Bournemouth visit Fratton Park on July 22 before the Blues finish pre-season by visiting Crawley on July 29.