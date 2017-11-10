Jackett: Experience key to Pompey suspensions

Kenny Jacket has admitted he might opt for experience over youth to cover Pompey’s suspensions.

The Blues are without Nathan Thompson and Stuart O’Keefe for tomorrow’s League One trip to Blackpool as they serve one-match bans.

That leaves the door open for the likes of Gareth Evans, Danny Rose and Adam May to come in to fill the void, with all three starting Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win against Charlton.

Evans looks the obvious choice to deputise for Thompson at right-back.

But with 21-year-old Ben Close expected to keep his place in the centre of midfield, Jackett looks more likely to go with the experience of Rose rather than teenager May to supplement the loss of O’Keefe.

Jackett said: ‘In terms of O’Keefe (being out), it’ll be Rose or May (to replace him).

‘With two lads missing through suspension, that creates an opportunity.

‘People ask about balance of the side.

‘Sometimes that’s youth and experience. It’s not always defender and attacker or right and left-footers.

‘It can be the right combination of characters and certainly leadership and experience come into that.

‘Adam now needs to push for his place in the team again. Danny’s been in and out of the squad and will be desperate for a chance.’