Jackett explains Baker’s Pompey absence

Kenny Jackett has revealed the reasons for Carl Baker’s Pompey omission

The Blues midfielder reportedly left Fratton Park before kick-off against Walsall today, after being left out of the match-day squad.

That has got supporters speculating over his future again after a summer in which he was linked with a move to Coventry.

Jackett explained he felt Ben Close deserved the nod over Baker after making an impact against Fulham in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday.

‘I told him (Baker) he wasn’t in the 18, so it’s up to him then whether he wants to stay and encourage the team or go,’ said Jackett,

‘It’s not something he’s obligated to do and it’s an individual choice.

‘I’m sure he’s disappointed at not being selected because he’s not had many chances in terms of starts.

‘He’s had minutes as sub but wasn’t selected today.

‘My reasons were I went with May and Rose in central midfield and, because of a good performance from Ben Close, he was my back-up sub midfielder.’