Jackett explains role for Pompey recruit

Kenny Jackett has explained his decision to start new boy Dion Donohue in a left wing role at the DW Stadium.

The Blues boss handed a debut to his new recruit who was celebrating his 24th birthday.

The Welshman joined Pompey from Chesterfield earlier this month – for a fee that could rise to £200,000 with add-ons – but missed the deadline to feature against Walsall last weekend.

After a good week of training, Donohue was given the nod by his manager to make his Blues bow before being replaced by Kal Naismith eight minutes after the restart.

Despite being recognised as either a central midfielder or a left-back, the Pompey chief opted to start the former Everton Academy player on the left-hand side of the attacking three.

Given the attacking prowess Wigan possess, Jackett revealed he started Donohue in the role because he wanted to neutralise the Latics on the break.

‘It’s been Dion’s first week at Portsmouth and it will be interesting for him going along,’ he added.

‘He has a nice left foot and he has made a good stamp.

‘Dion has a good attitude and he’ll come forward.

‘I played him on the left-hand side of the attacking three because I wanted as tight a midfield as possible.

‘We needed to make sure we kept Wigan on the flank and forced them wide, and we couldn’t surrender that in midfield.

‘Brandon Haunstrup also did well again for us. It was hard for our full-backs, particularly in the first half.’