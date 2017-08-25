Jackett: Facing Cook can fire up Pompey

KENNY JACKETT believes facing Paul Cook can fire up Pompey.

The Blues boss is prepared to use going up against the club’s old manager as motivation for his players when they travel to Wigan tomorrow.

Cook will face his former club as Latics boss – nearly four months on from delivering League Two title glory with Pompey.

The Scouser looks certain to get a hot reception from around 2,000 fans travelling to the DW Stadium.

Jackett explained he can understand the significance of the game to those followers.

It’s a similar story for the number of players who operated under Cook last term.

Jackett is willing to harness that as he looks to establish his side at League One level.

‘I understand the significance to the fans, of course I do,’ said the manager.

‘These situations get thrown up and it will be great for our supporters to go up in their numbers and make it a terrific atmosphere.

‘It’ll help our team and we have to respond to it with a bright, lively, energetic and enthusiastic performance. We’re capable of doing that.

‘From my point of view, if I can harness any advantage I will.

‘My aim is to try to make Portsmouth a successful and powerful side in this division.

‘I hope it works for us (facing Cook). In any of those scenarios I’d be stupid not to use it.

‘Both sets of players and supporters are hugely important to a club. As a manager you are trying to influence both of those sets.

‘When they work together successfully and there’s a good bond between players and supporters, you can be successful.

‘If there’s a possibility of that this weekend, if there’s a possibility of that this season, I have to develop that.

‘We have to make sure we’re successful and don’t just go on to be a League One team – but a successful one.

‘That brings us to this weekend against a side who’ve just come out of the Championship.

‘They have a good history at this level and have acquired a good squad. Their results and performances have been good, so it’s a great barometer.’

Wigan have underlined their position as one of the early-season favourites with a perfect start to their league campaign.

Jackett knows what to expect from one of Cook’s sides, but feels the emphasis should like on the Blues’ strengths.

He added: ‘They’ve started the season well. We will watch each other and send scouts to the game.

‘The analysis is there. At the end of the day, though, you could know as much as you want about the opposing manager and nail the analysis on the opposition, unless you have a good, effective team yourself you won’t win.

‘So have an eye on the opposition and what’s coming, but that is a small part of the equation.

‘The big part of the equation is getting your own team right.’