Jackett hails his Pompey best

Kenny Jackett toasted the ‘most comprehensive performance’ of his Pompey reign following victory at AFC Wimbledon.

A goal in each half from Brett Pitman and substitute Conor Chaplin handed the Blues their first away win of the campaign.

That was probably the most comprehensive performance during the short space of time I have been here Kenny Jackett

It also represented a second triumph in eight matches for Jackett as he strives to stamp his mark on the club he joined in June.

Such has been the turnover, only three players who started the opening game of the season were in the line-up at Kingsmeadow.

The starting side also included a debut for Damien McCrory and full bows for Matty Kennedy and Nathan Thompson.

The outcome was a controlled and committed performance from the visitors as they ran out 2-0 winners to claim a deserved three points.

And Jackett was his most satisfied yet over the display which lifted them into 14th spot.

He said: ‘I was pleased and by the end felt we deserved the win.

‘It was a very good win for us. It’s a hard place to go to and they put a lot of pressure on us as a back four but we were solid and competitive, while had pace in the wide areas, which I’m looking for.

‘That was a good victory for us to build on and probably the most comprehensive performance during the short space of time I have been here.

‘I thought we looked a little bit nervous at the start, I wasn’t quite sure why.

‘Obviously pressure builds up when you don’t win games but you have to earn your wins and earn your confidence.

‘We dug in and competed very well and certainly had the confidence – by the end I felt we were deserved victors.

‘There were also a minimal amount of clear-cut chances for them and that is good defensively.’

Pitman put Pompey ahead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute following a push in the back from Barry Fuller.

It represented a fourth goal of the campaign from the former Bournemouth man and current Blues skipper.

Once the deadlock was broken, Jackett’s men never looked likely to surrender their advantage in front of a frustrated home crowd often targeting referee Kevin Johnson’s decisions.

Oliver Hawkins’ clash of heads with Callum Kennedy forced a half-time reshuffle for both sides, with neither able to continue.

The striker’s replacement, Conor Chaplin, put the match beyond the Dons’ reach in the 50th minute with a right-footed finish. Jackett’s match-day squad didn’t include Gareth Evans, back from suspension, or Danny Rose, mainstays in the League Two title-winning side.

And Pompey’s boss is pleased with how his team is beginning to take shape.

He added: ‘I have made a lot of changes I felt necessary from last year’s team and even from the first game of the season there were only three starters on Saturday.

‘Some of those are through injury, probably three of them, and one or two other lads haven’t been in but can fight their way back.

‘The side has needed to get into an effective unit – get into a rhythm – and hopefully that will settle down now.’