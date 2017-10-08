Jackett hails patched-up Pompey

Kenny Jackett hailed his patched-up Pompey team as they claimed a 1-0 victory at Gillingham.

The Blues were without captain Brett Pitman, Christian Burgess, Damien McCrory, Conor Chaplin, Jack Whatmough and Adam May for the Priestfield Stadium clash.



That mean't striker Oli Hawkins playing in defence and Curtis Main starting his first game of the season as he lead the line up front.



Nathan Thompson returned to the side at right-back as he recovered sufficiently from the head injury picked up against Oldham last week.



And both he and Main played a pivotal role in the game's only goal, with Thompson's cross headed against the bar by Main, before Matty Kennedy scored his second goal for the Blues 26 seconds into the second half.



The Blues could have added a bit of gloss to the win with the recalled Kyle Bennett set free before the Gillingham defence regrouped and Matt Clarke seeing his header late in the second half going narrowly wide of the far post.



Howver, never missed chance prove decisive come the final whistle, leaving Jackett to praise the efforts of his side.



He said: 'It's very satisfying (the win).



'It was hard-fought and physically we really had to battle and stand up to Gillingham.



'We had the majority of the ball and got it into wide areas and two v one situations to our wingers who were our danger men today and I thought would do the damage.



'Despite the changes again in our back four, it was a very good clean sheet and it set us up very well for the win.'