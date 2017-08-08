Jackett hails Pompey character

Kenny Jackett was delighted with his side’s character after it took extra-time for Cardiff City to dispose of Pompey.

The Blues took the lead in the Carabao Cup clash when Sean Morrison turned Kal Naismith’s cross past his own keeper on 32 minutes.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing levelled on 47 minutes having been introduced as a half-time substitute – and the match remained deadlocked during the 90 minutes.

Then, seven minutes into the second half of extra-time, former Pompey right-back Greg Halford lashed home a shot to give the Championship side victory.

And Jackett was full of praise for his plucky side who had given absolutely everything at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He said: ‘I felt we gave Cardiff some problems.

‘We played good football at times, particularly early in the game in the first half. There were some good moves, better than Saturday, which I was pleased with.

‘In the end they kept at it and kept at it, got on top of us, we blocked and battled and defended our own box very, very well.

‘There were a couple of great saves by the goalkeeper (Luke McGee) and in the end they just had a little bit too much for us, particularly from the bench with the widemen coming on.

‘We just couldn’t quite hold out. I felt we showed fantastic character and attitude and when we needed to hang in and defend we did that as well.

‘There are times you need to do that and try to aspire to more. But in the end Cardiff had a bit too much.’