Jackett hails Pompey takeover timing

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT lauded the perfect timing of Pompey’s takeover.

The Blues are now under the ownership of America billionaire Michael Eisner after he completed his takeover of the club.

The Tornante Company’s £5.67m purchase brings an end to the community era as Pompey entre a new phase of its existence.

It makes for a vibrant backdrop to the League One curtain-raiser against Rochdale at Fratton Park on Saturday.

And Jackett acknowledged it couldn’t have worked out any better in terms of impetus going into the game.

He said: ‘It’s a great time for it to be completed.

‘It’s been close for the media and the supporters for some time, so it’s pleasing.

‘My thanks go to the old board for what they’ve done. They’ve stabilised the club and taken it forward.

‘Now it goes into a new chapter with new ownership.

‘To get it completed two days before the start of the season is great timing.’

Eisner, his family and team met Jackett and his squad yesterday at Pompey’s Roko base.

Eisner addressed the players as a group before meeting them individually – a gesture welcomed by Jackett who believes a visible presence from the owner is a positive thing.

Jackett added: ‘Technically speaking, for the last month or two Portsmouth Football Club has been in between owners.

‘The negotiations and paperwork have been going on, but to get it settled is good for everyone. Then for Michael to come down now and speak to the players was pleasing.

‘He wished them the best for the new season and they could put a face to the new owners. He met them as a group and on an individual basis. It was a chance to say hello.’

With his playing career dating back to 1980 and time in management stretching back to 1996, Jackett knows all about the optimism of a new season.

After last season’s title win he certainly senses it at Pompey now.

‘There’s some momentum. It’s mainly the same group and we’re looking forward to working away at the new level,’ said Jackett.

‘We’re looking forward to continuing the upward momentum.

‘You have optimism at the start of the season – and rightly so.

‘Optimism, interest and enthusiasm are big things.

‘For the manager you have to harness that and produce a winning equation on the pitch.

‘I’m somewhere near 700 games – management-wise. These are the sort of things I look at.

‘There’s a lot of seasons in the game. It’s a great industry to be in,

‘It’s a fantastic opportunity for me now here at Portsmouth.

‘I’m looking forward and enthusiastic about the challenge ahead.’