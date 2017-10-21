Jackett highlights the men key to Pompey’s success

KENNY JACKETT highlighted the importance of his wing wonders in Pompey’s League One ambitions.

The Blues boss believes both Matty Kennedy and Jamal Lowe are going to prove crucial to his team’s hopes of success this term.

Jamal Lowe

The wingers are increasingly becoming the men Pompey are turning to when it comes to opening up defences.

Both have shown they are attacking talents who can excite supporters and frighten rivals with their direct style of running.

Jackett acknowledged that’s key to the way he likes to play the game.

He said: ‘Kennedy can beat people and Lowe beats people definitely. Kyle Bennett, when he plays, can beat people.

‘The others seem to need combination play to beat people and get their opportunities.

‘When I came in Jamal was a popular player. His appearances last season showed a glimpse of the future.

‘He got a couple of key goals and he was popular with the crowd.

‘He got sent off against Rochdale in the first game, but when he came back you get a feeling from the crowd he’s well respected. That tells you something, because he must’ve done well.

‘He’s followed last season’s form up since giving him a run. He’s been a good player for us and he’s a key player going forward when he plays.

‘With Kennedy, it’s a good sign (Cardiff supporters want him back). I think as long as you can give him the ball enough, he’s the type of player who will get you regular assists.

‘Both can get shots in as well. Kennedy can score and Lowe can certainly score.’

Jackett explained both Kennedy and Lowe fit the profile he’s trying to implement when it comes to player recruitment. He highlighted how his preferred way of playing intends to fully utilise their threat.

Jackett added: ‘It terms of your recruitment, physical profiling is so important. Whatever level you’re at you need pace and power.

‘It’s not everything but you do need pace and the power that other teams fear, respect and can threaten with.

‘One striker off the other helps get it into wide areas and progress into the final third with regularity and quality.

‘My preferred way and style would be to play like that.

‘In an ideal situation you want your wide men to be servers from corners and free-kicks.

‘Wingers getting shots in and getting into the box like the Gillingham goal.

‘We were crossing from the right but Kennedy wasn’t out on the other wing. He was mid-goal, was in a good area and picked up the second ball to score.

‘Finding a way of the front four all scoring, the wide men getting on the far post and also getting shots off is important.

‘Assists and goals in the front four positions is what you judge them on.’