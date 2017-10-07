Jackett: I’d love to stay at Pompey for decade

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has outlined his determination to stay at Pompey for the long haul.

The Blues boss wants to be the man to guide the Blues’ on-pitch affairs for the next decade.

This week owner Michael Eisner spoke at the Leaders Week conference in London, where he addressed the hire-and-fire culture in English football.

The American talked of a desire to see Jackett remain in his role at Fratton Park for the next 10 years, across a period of organic growth for Pompey.

And Jackett is on the same page as his owner, as he aims for his longest managerial period at one club.

Jackett said: ‘What was said is very complimentary.

‘I’d like to be around for a decade, too, because it’d mean I’d been very successful.

‘Six years is the longest I’ve been at a club. Six years at Millwall, three years Swansea, three at Wolves and about three minutes Rotherham!

‘You have to have a degree of success and impress the people you work for and supporters. It’s that type of industry.

‘But they are encouraging comments and make me determined to be successful.

‘It’s accelerated (how long a manager gets), even in recent years.

‘There’s no doubt about it. It’s quite a precarious business, but a great business as well.

‘Being in professional football is fantastic. It’s not something you should take for granted or expect.

‘It’s a fantastic business to be in. Is it (hiring and firing) going to change? It doesn’t appear to be.

‘But it doesn’t deter me. I’m someone who enjoys it anyway and have always enjoyed being in the football industry.

‘There’s strengths and weaknesses to it, but many more strengths.’

Jackett has been encouraged by his meetings with Eisner, his family and team across their latest stay.

He said: ‘There’s been lots of meetings and they’ve been down to the training ground as well.

‘All of them are very positive and impressive, and, in terms of the club, very committed.

‘There are meetings and they’re assessing everything. They’re looking and they’re learning.

‘For them, it’s quite a thorough process. They’re a big organisation. So far they’ve come across very well.

‘You want it all, but it’s also about context.

‘First team and first-team investment? Yes. Obviously, the training ground and training facilities.

‘Looking after Fratton Park and making sure it’s in as good a condition as it can be.

‘Youth academy, too. It’s about making sure all of those areas get the right development and progress.

‘Football is a very competitive industry and it’s not just one area which needs improving.

‘We need to improve in all areas.’