Jackett impressed by progress of Pompey talents

Kenny Jackett was impressed by the continued progress of youngsters Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup in Pompey’s 3-0 loss at Oxford United.

The Blues boss named the same team that started Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round loss at Cardiff City.

As a result, May kept his spot in Pompey’s engine room ahead of the experienced Carl Baker.

Meanwhile, fellow Academy graduate Haunstrup continued at left-back in the Kassam Stadium clash.

The Pompey manager has shown faith in the pair in two tough games for his side.

Despite the disappointing performance against the U’s, Jackett has been pleased by May and Haunstrup, who has replaced the injured Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

And he believes they are reaping the rewards of playing first-team football.

He said: ‘Haunstrup has had two good games this week and I’ve been very pleased with his performances – he definitely has a future here.

‘He has done well to replace Holmes-Dennis. But I wouldn’t like the window to close and for him to be the only left-back we have.

‘It’s an area we are looking to strengthen. However, for a young player he has been giving a good account of himself.

‘It’s close between Carl and Adam for a place at the moment.

‘I’ve been happy with how Adam has performed and he has done himself no harm at all regarding selection.

‘He’s been a much-talked-about player at Portsmouth and it will be interesting if he can continue this run of form after the first week of the season.

‘He did okay out there against Cardiff and once again in his Oxford performance.’