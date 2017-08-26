Jackett: ‘It was a good point for us’

Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett saluted his side after the Blues rescued a point at Wigan.

Conor Chaplin’s header gave the visitors an equaliser in the 76th minute - just two minutes after coming off the bench - and cancelled out Ivan Toney’s first-half strike.

Pompey were not at their best at the DW Stadium facing former Blues boss Paul Cook for the first time since he left Fratton Park.

But Jackett was pleased his troops salvaged a point.

He said: ‘It was a good point for us.

‘For quite some time, it didn’t look likely.

‘The first half was tough for us and there were some good performances after the break.

‘We battled away and it was an excellent goal from Chaplin to earn us a draw.’