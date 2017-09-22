Jackett: Lack of energy sparked Pompey upheaval

KENNY JACKETT is looking for a settled formula to deliver success to Pompey.

And the Blues manager has outlined plans to keep changes to a minimum after a busy time of change at Fratton Park.

After an expected period of steady evolution, Jackett has signed nine players since arriving at the club at the start of June. That included bringing in four players on transfer deadline day and moving out the same number.

Jackett felt that was necessary to sort what he felt was a dearth of energy in his side. The 55-year-old explained he’s now looking to minimalise upheaval - a stance seen in recent team selections.

One change was made for the win over Fleetwood last weekend, with just a single switch made in the starting XI against Northampton. Jackett stated he now anticipates few changes moving forward.

He said: ‘The window has closed so it’s clear, consistent formation and clear, consistent team selection after a period of change.

‘I felt at the start we were functional and competitive but I didn’t think we were sparkling. I didn’t think we had enough energy and I felt we were going through games without creating too many chances.

‘Hence we wanted to make some changes. Some have come through players being injured or people coming back from injury.

‘We’ve had some key ones. Thompson and Clarke have come back and played very well. They’ve really helped us.

‘But, yes, it’s energy, attacking force and the ability to create chances.

‘We’ve won two out of three and the one we lost we could have one on any other day. It wasn’t a bad performance at all. We want to build on that and play with that attitude and energy.’

Jackett explained the early-season defeat against Oxford fuelled his belief change was needed.

He said: ‘We’ve had some energy and ability to create chances. We were okay at the start of the season but I did think we were functional.

‘We didn’t create too many chances in a number of games.

‘Against Oxford, by the end, they were too big, too strong and too quick for us.

‘The result showed that. At 1-0 down we should have been pushing to come back. We weren’t. It went from 1-0 to 3-0 pretty quickly and could’ve been more.

‘So we had until August 31 to sort it. We couldn’t even it out through September and October.’

- JORDAN CROSS