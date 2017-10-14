Jackett lauds Pompey fans after Dons win

Have your say

Kenny Jackett highlighted the role Pompey fans played in his side’s win against MK Dons.

The Blues picked up a 2-0 successat Fratton Park and earned back-to-back League One victories for the first time this season.

It was an excellent first-half showing, in which the Fratton faithful upped the volume as they liked what they saw from Pompey.

That helped the hosts’ impetus, with Oli Hawkins scoring a double, before seeing out the second half to take the three points.

Jackett appreciated the home support crowd and highlighted its value.

The Blues boss said: ‘It was a very good performance from my team.

‘We played some good football in the first half.

‘Having said that, I don’t think we got the amount of shots in we should have from the amount of the ball we had.

‘The game showed what an asset the crowd can be.

‘I think they valued the different styles from first to second.

‘They got right behind us and showed what an asset they can be as we look to become a force in this division.’