Jackett makes surprise Pompey changes

Pompey granted debuts to Stuart O'Keefe and Oliver Hawkins in today's clash with Rotherham.

The deadline-day signings were handed instant starts for the televised fixture against Kenny Jackett's former club.

Fellow arrivals Matty Kennedy and Damien McCrory were on the bench as Pompey's manager ripped up his system.

There were four changes to the side which drew 1-1 at Wigan last weekend, with fit-again Matt Clarke and Conor Chaplin recalled.

Out went Dion Donohue, Danny Rose, Kyle Bennett and the suspended Gareth Evans as the Blues lined up with three at the back.

In fact, there was no place in the match-day 18 for Bennett and Rose, along with Milan Lalkovic.

Pompey: McGee, Whatmough, Burgess, Clarke, Lowe, Haunstrup, May, O'Keefe, Pitman, Chaplin, Hawks.

Subs: Bass, McCrory, Kennedy, Donohue, Thompson, Naismith, Close.