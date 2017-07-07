Jackett makes training presence felt at Pompey

It has been ball-work driven and heavy on the double sessions during Pompey’s pre-season return.

And Kenny Jackett has been delighted with how his squad have responded.

The Blues have been in training for more than a week – in addition to an opening friendly at Salisbury last Saturday.

It has offered the prized opportunity for Jackett to scrutinise the squad he has inherited and gauge their credentials.

He certainly wasted no time in getting out the footballs during the first session of the opening morning – and has continued to maintain that approach.

Throw in double sessions for the players and Pompey’s manager believes pre-season is shaping up well.

Jackett said: ‘The vast majority, if not all, of the sessions are with a ball.

‘As a coach, it’s lazy coaching not to use balls, you want to work players and work players hard.

‘They should be able to do it with a ball, that is where you are as a coach.

‘I do believe in it, I think it’s a good thing. You have to work the players hard and they should be football-related sessions.

‘We are also doing double sessions. Last Wednesday afternoon that was running and fitness testing.

‘At the right time we will carry out running sessions. When the games hit you work around the fixture list, but when it’s time to work you have to – and it’s time to work.

‘You need the players to be fit, you need them to be durable, you want to reduce injuries. Building up resilience and building up fitness is something that can help throughout the season.

‘I understand there is a degree of luck with injuries, I see that, and some injuries do happen.

‘However, injury prevention by being as battle-hardened as possible is something you have to look at.’

It is a summer without a pre-season tour for Pompey following the change in their management team.

Jackett was denied a realistic timeframe to organise a trip, so has instead planned training around the club’s Hilsea base.

And the manager has been pleased with the players’ reaction.

He added: ‘The players have been very good, they have come back quite fit and I can see in them a good attitude.

‘They are coming up to a new level (League One) and want to have that test and challenge themselves.’