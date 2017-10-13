Jackett: More to come from Pompey’s Main man

Kenny Jackett was the manager to end Curtis Main’s first-team exile.

And he believes there are plenty more outings to come from a striker eager to impress.

Main was handed his first league start in almost 13 months when Pompey travelled to Gillingham.

The former Middlesbrough man had already lined up against Fulham Under-21s and Crawley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Yet the Priestfield Stadium occasion signalled the end of a league starting absence stretching back to September 2016 against Wycombe.

Main had fallen out of favour under previous boss Paul Cook, largely because of his injury issues.

But Jackett has been encouraged by the 25-year-old’s presence in the squad he inherited.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘All Curtis has told me is that he got in at the start of last year, scored some goals and then got injured, which is no fault of anyone’s I suppose.

‘Then he found it hard to break back into a successful unit, so maybe he was unfortunate last year.

‘He hasn’t done a lot wrong this year with his training and I was pleased to give him the chance when it came around. It didn’t surprise me when he did well for the team.

‘He did okay Tuesday and Sunday, doing a good job for the team. He ran hard, used his strength and power, and I felt he helped to create a complement to Kyle Bennett.

‘He’s obviously not quite as good in the air as Oli Hawkins, but has a little bit of everything. He is quite mobile and is not slow, he can move.

‘He had a few strikes against Crawley and one on Sunday ended up being quite crucial – so he couldn’t have done much more in those two games.

‘I am pleased with him.’

Last season Main netted five goals in 14 appearances following a summer switch from Doncaster.

Yet he never featured in Cook’s first team from October 2016, despite a late-season return to fitness.

The slate has inevitably been wiped clean following the appointment of Jackett.

And Main is in the frame for tomorrow’s visit of MK Dons.

Jackett added: ‘Curtis has done nothing wrong in the few months I have been here, always working hard, but not had an opportunity.

‘If he continues to play like he did on Tuesday and Sunday and keep hitting the target when he gets his chances, then I am sure the goals will come.’