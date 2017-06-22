Jackett mulling over Pompey loan raid

Kenny Jackett is weighing up entering the loan market to bolster his Pompey squad.

The Blues boss is scouring for talent to build on last season’s League Two title triumph.

If there are situations where you can take a player from an established club, somebody who can bring you something straight away, then I would do that Kenny Jackett

The impending arrival of Nathan Thompson from Swindon Town represents the sole new face this summer in terms of playing personnel.

In the meantime, the search continues for Jackett, who enjoyed great success in the loan market at former clubs.

Spurs striker Harry Kane, along with his then team-mates Andros Townsend and Ryan Mason were entrusted during his time at Millwall, as was Benik Afobe while he was an Arsenal player.

And Pompey’s manager is considering following the same route at Fratton Park.

Jackett said: ‘In an ideal world I would like to develop my own players.

‘But if there are situations where you can take a player from an established club, somebody who can bring you something straight away, then I would do that.

‘Those would be my preferences if I am using the loan market.

‘We did it at Millwall and it’s something you have to work hard at, knowing where the players are and who can improve you,

‘It will be better if you have your own players – but if I can’t quite get that quality and I think I can bring a player on a season-long or six-month loan, then I will not hesitate to use it if I believe it’s right.

‘I am looking at that avenue after our own players.

‘We will see. The dynamics of the loan market have certainly changed, it is not a cheap option any more.’

Following the removal of the Football League’s emergency loan window ahead of last season, the emphasis has been to operate with larger squads.

Paul Cook brought in young talents Dominic Hyam and Aaron Simpson on loan to provide defensive cover.

Yet neither played for the first team and they returned to parent clubs Reading and Wolves.

However, veteran keeper David Forde was a league ever-present in the title-winning campaign, while Eoin Doyle scored twice in 12 outings.

Jackett retains links with Spurs, where he served in their academy during the second half of last season.

And that remains the natural habitat to potentially hunt for additions.

He added: ‘I have links with Spurs. It’s a very good club, as are many of the big London clubs.

‘I would like to think Portsmouth would be an attractive option at the right time.

‘If there are players who don’t quite make it there or need experience, then if it can help Portsmouth I won’t hesitate to do that.

‘Not necessarily at the detriment of our own players, that’s important.

‘But with the loan window how it is, you have to get your summer window right.’