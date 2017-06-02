Jackett: My appetite for Pompey success

KENNY JACKETT revealed how Pompey have fired his hunger after being unveiled as the club’s manager.

And the new Blues boss is confident he can handle the pressure of delivering success at Fratton Park.

Jackett has been officially announced as Paul Cook’s successor on a two-year deal, and faced the media for the first time as the club’s manager today.

He becomes Pompey’s 36th boss as he takes on the challenge of continuing the momentum built by League Two title success.

The 55-year-old was always the Blues’ first choice to follow Cook, after his departure for Wigan.

And Jackett, who is set to appoint Joe Gallen as his No2, told how the opportunity of guiding a club forward of Pompey’s calibre whetted the appetite.

He said: ‘On a personal level, I am very proud to be named manager of Portsmouth Football Club.

‘It’s a big challenge and one I’m looking forward to getting stuck into.

‘It’s down to me and the coaching staff to lead.

‘Our fans need to see quality, passion and energy on the pitch.

‘I’ve been very enthusiastic in terms of wanting to work again. I’ve spent very little time away from the game as player, coach or manager.

‘I love football. I love being involved in the game and the day-to-day work of preparing a winning team.

‘It’s a fantastic industry to be in and a fantastic equation to work at here.

‘I’ve been hungry to come back and I’m really pleased that it’s this club I’m getting the change to prolong my career with.’

Jackett will become the fifth and final manager of the community era and has already been welcomed to the club by prospective owner Michael Eisner via two lengthy telephone calls.

There will be pressure on the former Wolves, Millwall and Swansea boss’ shoulders, with Pompey already among the bookies’ favourites for the League One title.

Jackett is happy to accept that, however, and promised that heat would be married with the expectations he places on himself.

And the former Watford player stated that would see him go about adding to a string of promotions achieved in his managerial career with determination.

‘There’s pressure in all manager’s jobs and all clubs these days,’ added Jackett.

‘That is accelerated at big clubs. Wolves was like that and Millwall was like that.

‘The pressure I’m under is the pressure I put on myself.

‘I’m hungry to be successful again and add more promotions to my CV. That’s not something which is going to be easy. It’s not something which just happens.

‘You have to work at it and, along the way, we’ll need a little bit of luck as well. But I have a great chance and opportunity here and it’s one I’m very enthusiastic about.’