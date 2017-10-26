Jackett: No deal for Pompey triallist

Have your say

Pompey will not be signing triallist Ceykan Karagozlu.

But Kenny Jackett insisted the Blues would continue monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress.

He is 18 and we are always looking for players, particularly young players, that we can help develop Kenny Jackett

Karagozlu has been training with the first team for the past two weeks and was handed an outing for the reserves on Tuesday.

Operating on the right of the attacking three against Bristol City in the Central League Cup, the winger failed to catch the eye.

He gave away a second-half penalty, albeit a harsh decision by the referee, and was taken off in the 63rd minute.

Karagozlu, who has featured for Kings Langley this season, trained again with Pompey today.

But Jackett has ruled out tabling an offer.

The Blues boss said: ‘Ceykan has been on trial but is not somebody we will be signing right now.

‘However, we will be monitoring his progress.

‘He is 18 and we are always looking for players, particularly young players, that we can help develop.

‘We want players that are not too far away from us, turning them into players who can help our first team.

‘At the moment we won’t be signing him, but we will keep watching him, definitely.’