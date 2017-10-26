Jackett: No Pompey bid for Andrade

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has stressed Pompey have yet to make a bid for Boreham Wood’s Bruno Andrade – but the forward remains on their radar.

Andrade has trained with the Blues, although over a period of days rather than weeks.

He was also in the Westleigh Park stands to watch the reserves’ 2-1 defeat against Everton under-23s earlier this month.

The former QPR man has since returned to the National League club, where he has continued to perform.

Andrade is currently joint-top of the division’s scoring charts with nine goals – a position he shares with ex-Pompey striker Ryan Bird, who is now with Dartford.

And the Blues will continue to cast their eye over the Portuguese talent.

Jackett said: ‘We haven’t made any bids for Andrade.

‘Do I know who you mean? Yes I do. I would like to think I know all the top goalscorers around, definitely.

’Have we made a bid for him? No, that’s not the case.

‘If you look at our forward line anyway we have plenty of options. I am sure we will keep monitoring him.’

The Blues have also cast their eye over striker Victor Adeboyejo in training. He is currently trialling at Chelsea.