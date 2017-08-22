Jackett not worried by Pompey’s defensive lapses

Have your say

Pompey’s sloppy second-half starts are not unduly bothering Kenny Jackett.

The Blues boss has highlighted his side’s lack of attacking energy as an area of greater concern at present.

Jackett’s side shipped a goal 75 seconds after the restart against Walsall on Saturday.

That was the third time this season that’s happened following similar efforts against Oxford United and Cardiff.

Jackett acknowledged there’s an issue there but feels bigger problems lie on the front foot – and that is where his focus lies.

He said: ‘We’ve had three games – Cardiff, Oxford and Walsall – where at the start of the second half we’ve given away poor goals.

‘It’s working on it, improving and making sure it doesn’t happen again.

‘They are poor goals against us when you look at them. Very poor.

‘We’re disappointed with it and we know we have to eradicate it.

‘Similarly, though, going forward we have to create more chances.

‘We need to go past people, play one-twos, take people out of the game and frighten defenders.

‘That’s what we need to do mostly and that’s where most of my focus lies.’

Jackett feels getting things right on the front foot will be a benefit for Pompey defensively.

He said: ‘We can talk about the goals against and, yes, the start of the second period has been frustrating.

‘It’s not something we’re happy with but, overall, the better you attack the less you have to defend.

‘It’s context. Is it worrying, frustrating and do we need to improve? Yes, we do. But is it everything?

‘Do we need to be better at attacking? Yes, we do.’

– JORDAN CROSS