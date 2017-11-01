Jackett open-minded about extending Naismith’s Pompey stay

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed he is open-minded to extending Kal Naismith’s Pompey contract.

The Scot is in the final season of his current three-year deal, which is due to expire on June 30, 2018.

Naismith, 25, was the Blues’ top scorer last campaign and he developed into a key member of the side that clinched the League Two title.

However, the former Rangers man has been out of favour since Jackett was appointed manager in June.

The forward has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season and has not started a League One game since the 1-1 draw with Walsall in August.

Pompey had targeted extending the deals of Christian Burgess and Naismith after Enda Stevens’ departure to Sheffield United.

Jackett has made keeping Burgess at Fratton Park one of his priorities, while he hasn’t ruled out giving the Glasgow-born attacker a fresh contract, too.

The Blues boss said: ‘I’m open-minded with Kal, definitely.

‘He’s been a regular substitute this season and came on for 15 minutes for Matty Kennedy at Blackburn down the left-hand side.

‘He’s a capable player should he get his opportunity.’

Naismith joined Pompey from Accrington Stanley in July 2015.

He was transfer listed by former manager Paul Cook last summer but opted to fight for his place at Fratton Park.

The move paid off as Naismith transformed himself into the Blues’ talisman last term.

He netted 13 league goals, including two in Pompey’s 6-1 victory against Cheltenham on the final day of the campaign, which won them the League Two crown.