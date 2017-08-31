Jackett pinpoints man who can bring pace Pompey lack

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has been told: Your season starts now.

The attacking talent has been backed to inject the pace Pompey have been missing.

Kenny Jackett is confident the 23-year-old can thrive at League One level after making his return last weekend.

Lowe put a three-game suspension picked up against Rochdale on the opening day behind him, as Jackett added him to his starting line-up at Wigan.

Jackett feels the man who sealed promotion for his side at Notts County in May adds speed and power to his options.

He said: ‘Lowe came back into the team and he did well.

‘I was pleased with him because he’s got plenty of power and pace and looks capable of playing in this division.

‘As you go up the divisions, you come up against bigger and better athletes.

‘You will see it this season and, if you have the power for a division, you will get confidence.

‘He was blowing a bit towards the end of the game.

‘It was his first 90 minutes for a while as he’s been used as a substitute quite a bit at this club.

‘I was impressed with him in pre-season but he’s had an up-and-down time.

‘He came on in the first game, did a little bit and then got sent off.

‘It was a real, strange suspension where he had the Checkatrade Trophy game bang in the middle of it.

‘That didn’t do him any harm and helped his fitness.

‘Obviously scoring a couple of goals helped his confidence, too.

‘His season starts now really.

‘It will be interesting to see how he can develop and whether he can help the team.’

Lowe was used as an out-and-out striker in the 1-1 draw with Paul Cook’s Latics.

Jackett chose to do that and leave both Kal Naismith and Conor Chaplin on the bench in an effort to give his side the penetration he feels has been lacking.

He said: ‘In recent weeks we have lacked pace and lacked pace on our front line.

‘Pace frightens defenders – and he has that.

‘It’s been a feature of our play that we’ve had a lot of ball in and around the half-way line and middle third of the pitch. We’ve transferred it to the spare man really well.

‘But then when we’ve got into the final third, who have we had who’s been on top of their man in a one v one situation?

‘Who have we had who can get away from people and get shots in?

‘I would suggest (Brett) Pitman’s had a high percentage of our shots so far.

‘(Kyle) Bennett’s been incisive with some of our passing.

‘In terms of incisiveness, you have to put a lot of our chances and assists down to those two.

‘We would like more and we would like more in terms of pace, frightening defenders and taking defenders out of the game.’