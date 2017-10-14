Jackett: Play-offs are within Pompey’s grasp

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT believes Pompey’s early-season form underlines their top-six aspirations.

The Blues boss feels the first quarter of his side’s League One campaign shows where their ambitions should lie this term.

And a play-off berth is realistic for his team in their first term in the third tier.

Jackett said: ‘We want to be a top-six side.

‘We want to be a strong, consistent League One team. That’s our aim.

‘We want to be threatening the promotion places.

‘There are good clubs and good squads. So there’s no divine right to walk into this division and start dominating.

‘We have to be a good side who can win pretty consistently. We want to be there.

‘If we’re not there we want to be in touching distance.

‘If we’re not there we need to be working up a plan which can get us there.

‘I do think those aims are realistic. It’s not unrealistic.

‘I do understand we’re about a halfway budget.

‘But I do still think it’s a good club.

‘The aspirations are there and the planning should be right.’

Jackett is hopeful his team will get stronger as their lengthy list of injuries begin to clear.

Milan Lalkovic and Christian Burgess are back in contention for MK Dons today, with the likes of Brett Pitman (knee) not too far from a return.

Jackett also has one eye on the transfer window in January when it comes to making his team a more powerful force.

He said: ‘Are we right up there? Are there changes to be made? Well, there’s a window in January and we are going to be getting players back.

‘It doesn’t always follow that way, but we do hope it can help us.’