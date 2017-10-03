Jackett pleased to have Chaplin back in Pompey contention

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has been boosted by Conor Chaplin’s swift return to fitness.

The striker took part in Pompey training yesterday after recovering from injury.

His appearance has provided a welcome lift.

The Blues boss is pleased to have him in contention for a first-team recall and he could be considered for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy match against Crawley at Fratton Park.

Jackett said: ‘Conor is fit, he just trained after being out a week and a day.

‘I think he should be okay and be able to build up as the week goes. But yes he’s fit.’

Chaplin missed the past two Pompey matches, including Saturday’s defeat to Oldham, with a hamstring injury.