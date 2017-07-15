Jackett pleased with Pitman's Pompey introduction

Kenny Jackett was satisfied with Pompey’s overall display which saw Brett Pitman grab two goals on his debut.

The recruit from Ipswich was handed a start and presented with the captaincy for today’s trip to the Rocks.

He responded by opening the scoring in the fifth minute and then wrapped up the match four minutes from time to seal a 2-0 victory.

New goalkeeper Luke McGee also featured in a Nyewood Lane fixture where no Blues substitutions were made.

The Rocks gave an excellent account of themselves in an often flat match, yet Pompey’s boss was pleased with the outcome.

Jackett said: ‘It was quite a dead game in many ways today and we didn’t put the game out of sight until the second goal.

‘Even though we were 1-0 up, one chance, one mistake, could have evened it.

‘I felt we had a lot of the ball without any real cutting edge and decided, as the second half went on, to get the ball wide and get it into the box.

'The grass was quite long and see if we could put the game to bed there and then perhaps it would be a situation where we keep the ball.

‘But we didn’t put it away until the second goal so the game was open.

‘Credit to Bognor, though, I thought they played very well. They played it out from the back, had a good way and a good style about them.

‘It will be interesting to see how their season goes after today’s performance.’





