Jackett: Pompey could not contend with Oldham’s power

Kenny Jackett on the sideline in Pompey's defeat against Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Pompey lose 2-1 against Oldham at Fratton Park this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

KENNY Jackett felt his side were overpowered by Oldham.

The Pompey boss admitted his team could not get to grips with the struggling Latics in today’s 2-1 loss.

Managerless Oldham were good value for their win after sacking John Sheridan this week.

Jackett accepted Pompey could not handle the visitors’ forwards and lost the midfield battle.

He said: ‘I felt that, in Davies and Doyle, they had too much power for us early in the game.

‘We weren’t competitive and powerful enough ourselves in midfield.

‘We couldn’t get to grips with Byrne coming in off the line.

‘We couldn’t contend with their power or impose ourselves in midfield - and that’s ultimately cost us.’