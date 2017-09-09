Jackett: Pompey deserved victory by the end of match

Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett felt the Blues fully deserved their 2-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Goals either side of half-time from Brett Pitman and Conor Chaplin ensured Pompey picked up their first win since the opening day of the League One campaign.

The visitors dominated the game and Jackett was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: ‘It was hard earned and I felt, in the end, we deserved the victory.

‘We started slightly nervous and some of our passing options weren’t great.

‘But it was a battle and it was a very good clean sheet for us.

‘As the game grew, we played better and better and by the end deserved the victory.’